FY2022 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UMH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $963.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 848.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,328 shares of company stock valued at $51,930. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

