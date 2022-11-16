Fraser McIntyre Acquires 149 Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £430.61 ($506.00).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.46. The firm has a market cap of £200.05 million and a P/E ratio of 685.71. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 254.60 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.50 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.