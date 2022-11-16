Mike Scott Buys 992 Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,802.63).
Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.18), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($27,045.12).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott purchased 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($76,407.43).
- On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott acquired 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($21,944.77).
Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($8.99). The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 809.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.12.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.28) to GBX 459 ($5.39) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.02) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.81) to GBX 462 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.23) to GBX 490 ($5.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 581.14 ($6.83).
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.