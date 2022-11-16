Stephen Charles Diggle Purchases 50,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,575.79).

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

OBD opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.98 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.64 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

