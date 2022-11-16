Andrew Sutch Buys 938 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £806.68 ($947.92).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 84.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 77.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8,450.00.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 50,000.00%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also

