Phil Aspin Acquires 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £184.32 ($216.59).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LON UU opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 949.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,030.60. The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.10.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.45) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 1,025 ($12.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080.83 ($12.70).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.