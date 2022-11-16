Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £58,619.57 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Ronald Russell bought 344,821 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £58,619.57 ($68,883.16).
Time Finance Stock Performance
Shares of TIME opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.50. The firm has a market cap of £16.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,775.00.
About Time Finance
