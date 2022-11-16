Phil Urban Buys 92 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £137.08 ($161.08).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban bought 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($163.04).
- On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($161.53).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.09. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £847.69 million and a PE ratio of 457.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Articles
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.