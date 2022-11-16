Phil Urban Buys 92 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £137.08 ($161.08).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban bought 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £138.75 ($163.04).

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($161.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.09. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £847.69 million and a PE ratio of 457.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.36) to GBX 169 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 213 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.40 ($2.84).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.