Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.