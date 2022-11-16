Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 191.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.