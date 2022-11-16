Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 2.5 %

DSX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

About Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

