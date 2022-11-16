ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $319,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $367,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

