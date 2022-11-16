Destination XL Group (DXLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $425.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,446. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

