Macy’s (M) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

