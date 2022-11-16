Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.25-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.25-4.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

FL opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

