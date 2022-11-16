Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Buckle has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

