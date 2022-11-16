Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.
Institutional Trading of Atkore
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 248.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.