Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 248.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Atkore

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

