Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Shares of SPB stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22.
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
