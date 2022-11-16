Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spectrum Brands

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.