Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

DAO stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on DAO. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Youdao by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Youdao by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 45.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.