Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 21st (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Brenmiller Energy’s (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 21st. Brenmiller Energy had issued 3,340,620 shares in its initial public offering on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $17,304,412 based on an initial share price of $5.18. After the expiration of Brenmiller Energy’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

BNRG stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 2.53% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

Further Reading

