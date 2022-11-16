Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

About Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.