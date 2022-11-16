Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance
XERS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
About Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
