Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

