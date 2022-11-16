Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Copperleaf Technologies traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 186040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of C$247.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.