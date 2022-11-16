Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was down 6.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 41,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,761,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

