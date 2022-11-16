Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $102.01. 28,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,091,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STLD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $3,472,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 118,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

