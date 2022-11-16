Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $89.00. The stock traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 134,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,078,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,493 shares of company stock worth $4,466,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.