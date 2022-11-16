Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $89.00. The stock traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 134,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,078,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,493 shares of company stock worth $4,466,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
