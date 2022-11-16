LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $147.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($108.25) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

