Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as 5.23 and last traded at 5.25. Approximately 79,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,147,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.63.

RKLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.61.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.86.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

