Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.61. 4,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

