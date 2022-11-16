Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Decreases By 19.4%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 509,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $70,137,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $55,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. Assurant has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

