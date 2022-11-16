Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The company traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 3436930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.93%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

