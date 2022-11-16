TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. 91,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,773 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.