Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of EOSEW stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

