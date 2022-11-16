Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.34. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 11,363 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,592,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.