Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 2364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

