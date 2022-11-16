Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 173,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,234,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

