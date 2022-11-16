Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 573,747 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,530,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 42.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 251,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

