Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.45. 1,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $130,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $444,244 over the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.36.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.