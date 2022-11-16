Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.45. 1,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $130,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $444,244 over the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.