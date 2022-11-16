Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Agilysys Trading Up 3.1 %
AGYS stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 209.38 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
