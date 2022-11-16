Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 19.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.