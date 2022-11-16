CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 2,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 480,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.39.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

