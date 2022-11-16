Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Warby Parker shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,869 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

