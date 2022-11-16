Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$71.00. 2,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,825 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $49.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

