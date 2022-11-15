Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Boeing worth $91,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.