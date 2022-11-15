Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.89 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $71,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.