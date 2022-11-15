Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 16,870 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $210,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GWW opened at $585.00 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

