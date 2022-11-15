Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

