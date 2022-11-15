Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

NYSE GWW opened at $585.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.13 and a 200-day moving average of $513.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

