Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,224 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of YUM opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

