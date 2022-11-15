Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

