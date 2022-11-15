Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.